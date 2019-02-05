The News Director’s Office: Turning On All the Burners with Jaymes Vaughan

Jaymes Vaughan, the award-winning host of Celebrity Page, may very well be the busiest man in the business. He lives under the guiding principle of “having all the burners on the stove going.” In a new episode of the podcast, Jaymes takes a breather in the News Director’s Office to talk about his storied career.

Hear how Jaymes got his first gig as a kid reporter after auditioning in a shopping mall. He also opens up about his time in Las Vegas working as the host at Chippendale’s, and his wild stint as a contestant on the Amazing Race. Jaymes also opens up about reporting the positive side of celebrity news for Celebrity Page.

