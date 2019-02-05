Two Suspects Charged With Woman’s Shooting in West Covina

Two men denied charges including attempted murder Tuesday in connection with the shooting of a woman in West Covina late last month.

Steven Hernandez, 19, of La Puente and Trevell Lamar Jones, 18, of Pomona each pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and shooting at an inhabited dwelling during their arraignment hearing in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Ricardo Santiago said.

The charges stem from a drive-by shooting that took place shortly after midnight on Jan. 27 in a residential neighborhood in the 500 block of South Charvers Avenue, West Covina police Sgt. Tim Rodgers said.

A woman, described as about 30 years old, was standing in front of a home when the attackers fired on her from a passing vehicle or vehicles, police said.

The victim has since been hospitalized in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the “upper torso,” Rodgers said. She was expected to survive her injuries.

Detectives identified Hernandez and Jones as suspects in the killing through their investigation, police said.

Officers arrested Hernandez near his home on Thursday, according to police and Los Angeles County booking records. Jones was taken into custody near his home the following day.

Investigators declined to discuss the motive in the shooting, or whether the suspects and victim knew each other prior to the attack.

Both suspects are scheduled to return to court March 5 for a hearing.

Bail for Hernandez and Jones has been set at $1 million each.

