Video Shows Vallejo Officer Pulling Gun on Motorcyclist, Forcefully Detaining Man Filming Incident

A Vallejo, Calif., police officer has been placed on administrative leave and is facing a lawsuit after a video showed him pulling his gun on a motorcyclist and then forcefully detaining another man for recording the incident on his phone.

The interaction was captured in a video that was widely shared on Facebook and prompted the Vallejo Police Department to investigate. Officer David McLaughlin was placed on administrative leave Monday, according to the Police Department.

“After viewing the video, Chief Andrew Bidou ordered an internal affairs investigation of the incident even though we have not received any citizen’s complaint regarding the traffic stop,” the department said in its first statement, which did not name McLaughlin.

The statement said the incident was also captured by the officer’s body camera, and that recording will be reviewed. In a second statement, issued Monday, the Police Department said it would not comment further on the investigation.

