3 Women Killed, 3 Others Injured in Violent Oceanside Crash; Teen Arrested on Suspicion of DUI: Police

Three women were killed and three other people were injured — including a 13-year-old girl — when the car they were riding in was broadsided by a pickup that ran a red light at an Oceanside intersection Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The truck’s driver, 19-year-old Mason Fish, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, Oceanside police traffic Sgt. Rick Davis said.

The 13-year-old girl and a woman were thrown from the back window of the 2003 Mazda 6 sedan when the car was broadsided by Fish’s 2007 Toyota Tacoma about 12:50 p.m., police Sgt. Greg Stahley and spokesman Tom Bussey said.

The woman thrown from the car died at a hospital, while two other women died at the scene in the back seat of the Mazda, Bussey said.

