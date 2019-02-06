× 4 Killed When Plane Debris Crashed Into Yorba Linda Home ID’d as Family Members

Authorities on Wednesday identified four family members as the victims who died after the Yorba Linda home they were in was struck by the debris of a small airplane that broke apart mid-air on Sunday.

Roy Lee Anderson, 85, and 68-year-old Dahlia Marlies Leber Anderson were at home with Stacie Norene Leber, a 48-year-old from Corona, and Donald Paul Elliott, 58, of Norco, when the aircraft crashed shortly after departing from the Fullerton airport Sunday afternoon.

Neighbors have said the Andersons, a married couple, were hosting a Super Bowl party with their daughter Leber and son-in-law Elliott when they were killed.

Their relatives released a statement Wednesday through the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

“Our family bond is tight and each member lost in this tragedy represents more than just one role within our family,” the statement read in part. “We lost parents, grandparents, great-parents, spouses, sisters, brothers, aunts and uncles. The home lost was a beacon for so many family and friends where many celebrations were held.”

The plane’s pilot, 75-year-old Antonio Pastini also died. Authorities originally reported him to be a retired Chicago police officer, but later said the credentials recovered from the crash site were not legitimate.

