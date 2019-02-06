× Gas Line Explosion Rocks San Francisco Neighborhood, Prompting Evacuations; Missing Workers Found Safe

The Latest on an explosion and fire in San Francisco (all times local):

2:10 p.m.

The San Francisco Fire Department says five workers are missing following an explosion and fire on a gas line in the city’s Richmond neighborhood.

Three-story flames could be seen leaping into the air in television images. Police spokesman Robert Rueca says the fire was reported around 1:10 p.m.

KPIX-TV reported that the fire started at a construction site.

San Francisco police have closed off neighboring streets.

2 p.m.

An explosion on a gas line has set at least one San Francisco building on fire and is sending huge plumes of fire and smoke into the air, prompting evacuations of nearby buildings.

Three-story flames could be seen leaping into the air in television images. Police spokesman Robert Rueca says the fire was reported around 1:10 p.m. and there were no immediate reports of injuries.

KPIX-TV reported that the fire started at a construction site.

San Francisco police have asked people in nearby buildings to evacuate and have closed neighboring streets in the Richmond District.

Augustine Ruiz, a spokesman for the United States Postal Service, says a post office nearby was evacuated. He says the fire did not originate from the post office.

#020629WF2 UPDATE 3ed Alarm Gas explosion (construction crew) 4 buildings involved 5 workers in accounted for evacuations 1 Block circumference (police and fire will knock at your door) media update by chief of Department at 1410 hrs at cook and Geary (media staging) pic.twitter.com/OZ3PyepFSN — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) February 6, 2019

#020619WF2 3rd Alarm we have in accounted workers rescues in progress AVOID AREA EVACUATION IN PLACE 1 block circumference MEDIA UPDATE COOK AND GEARY AT 1510 hrs pic.twitter.com/ZSuM6fUhQp — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) February 6, 2019

We are aware that a gas incident has occurred in the #SanFrancisco #Richmond area (3300 block of Geary Blvd). PLEASE AVOID THE AREA. We are working closely w/ first responders and will communicate more as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/oJBXMBrYf2 — PG&E (@PGE4Me) February 6, 2019