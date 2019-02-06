× $5M Lawsuit, Award Dismissed in Death of Woman Found Hanging in Tycoon’s San Diego-Area Mansion

Relatives of a woman found hanged in the Southern California mansion of a pharmaceutical executive have reached a settlement that dismisses their lawsuit and wipes out a $5.1 million jury award.

The San Diego Union-Tribune says Wednesday’s announcement came at the start of a post-trial hearing in the case, which ended last year with a jury finding that Adam Shacknai was liable for the 2011 death of Rebecca Zahau.

The settlement was made with his insurer. Other details weren’t disclosed.

Shacknai discovered Zahau’s body at the mansion of his brother, Jonah Shacknai, who was her boyfriend at the time.

Investigators concluded that she committed suicide but the family sued, alleging Shacknai sexually assaulted the woman and staged the suicide.

Shacknai denied it and had planned to appeal the jury award.