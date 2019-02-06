Bail Set at $7 Million for Lakewood Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting 5 Women; Other Victims Sought

A 24-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting five women is being held on $7 million bail, and sheriff’s investigators said Wednesday they believe that the suspect may have victimized others.

Deanthony Govan, who had been wanted on suspicion of committing “numerous” crimes, was arrested on Jan. 24 after a deputy on patrol saw him walking near the 4900 block of Castana Avenue in Lakewood, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Between Sept. 3, 2017 and Dec. 30, 2018, Govan allegedly sexually assaulted five women, whose ages ranged from 19 to 39, in the Lakewood area, the release stated.

Prosecutors have charged Govan with fifteen felony counts, including rape, false imprisonment, oral copulation, robbery and assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The Lakewood resident is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Detectives are urging any other possible victims in the case to come forward and contact the Special Victims Bureau by calling 877-710-5273 or emailing specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.