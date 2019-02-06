Buddhist Temple Burns in Garden Grove; No Injuries Reported

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

No injuries were reported after a Buddhist temple in Garden Grove burned overnight Wednesday, officials said.

Crews responded to the 12200 block of Magnolia Street after receiving a call about the blaze at around 11:40 p.m., Garden Grove Capt. Thanh Nguyen said.

Firefighters arrived to heavy fire in the attic and roof areas. They searched the structure but found nobody inside, Nguyen said.

He described the building as a house that had been turned into a Buddhist temple.

A neighbor, Chin Nguyen, said he was in his room when he heard popping sounds outside. When he saw the fire, he grabbed a water hose and tried to help extinguish the flames.

The resident said the woman who lived inside the temple got out of the home.

Responding firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 30 minutes.

The Vietnamese community celebrated the Lunar New Year on Tuesday. Authorities said while candles are always an issue, the cause of the fire has not been determined.