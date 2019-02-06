× Former San Diego City Attorney, 92, Pleads Guilty to Killing Son and Will Get Probation

A 92-year-old former San Diego deputy city attorney who shot his allegedly abusive son in the head as he slept pleaded guilty Wednesday to voluntary manslaughter and will be placed on probation.

Richard Peck sat in a wheelchair, flanked by two defense lawyers, as he told San Diego County Superior Court Judge Kathleen Lewis that he understood what his change of plea from not guilty meant.

“I went to law school,” he reminded the judge.

Lewis noted that voluntary manslaughter is defined as taking the life of a human in the heat of passion, not with malice. She said the maximum punishment for that crime is 11 years in state prison.

