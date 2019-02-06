Frank Buckley Interviews: Rep. Adam Schiff, House Intelligence Committee Chairman

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) is chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence in the U.S. House of Representatives. The Intelligence Committee oversees America’s intelligence agencies and is investigating Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. election and whether Trump campaign officials colluded with Russia to interfere.

During this podcast, Chairman Schiff describes how the investigative priorities and tactics of the Intelligence Committee will change under democratic leadership. He also explains what the committee hopes to learn from former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen and answers why the testimony scheduled for Friday, February 8th, is being held behind closed doors. Rep. Schiff also responds to critics including President Trump who suggest the Russia investigation is a partisan effort to try to bring down the president.