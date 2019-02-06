Suspect in Custody After Suspicious Package Prompts Bomb Squad Response in Garden Grove: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A suspect has been taken into custody after a bomb squad investigated a suspicious package in Garden Grove on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Police initially responded to a support of a suspicious vehicle in the 13400 block of Euclid Street just after 11:15 a.m. and asked for firefighter backup, according to the Garden Grove Fire Department.

A man apparently had gone inside a 7-Eleven convenience store and asked an employee if there were any cameras facing the parking lot, a Garden Grove Police Department official told KTLA.

When the store clerk asked why, the person responded that he wanted videos to capture what was about to happen outside.

The man then left, and police were called out to the scene.

When investigators looked inside the man's car -- a white Ford Mustang -- they saw what appeared to be a fertilizer tank with tubes coming out of it in the back seat, according to police.

The bomb squad was then called out the scene.

A bomb squad robot could be seen checking out the vehicle around 1 p.m., Sky5 aerial video showed.

Police did not immediately provide an update on the suspicious package.

Euclid Street has been shut down from Century Boulevard to the 22 Freeway, and Trask Avenue is also closed amid the active investigation.

It was unclear how long the road closures would last.

No additional information was immediately released.