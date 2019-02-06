Good Samaritan Killed in Fall Off San Diego-Area Bridge After Stopping to Help Driver Involved in Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A good Samaritan fell to his death from one of America's tallest bridges after stopping to help a distressed driver involved in multivehicle wreck on Interstate 8 in Pine Valley on Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported shortly before 5:15 a.m. Wednesday on the westbound side of the interstate near the Pine Valley Creek Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officials said a pickup truck spun out and crashed on the side of the bridge after it drove over a patch of ice, San Diego television station KGTV reported.

A good Samaritan stopped to assist the driver, when another car careened toward the wrecked truck, according to CHP officials at the scene. He tried to jump out of the way to avoid being hit, but hopped over the side of the bridge instead, falling into the canyon below.

“As this collision occurred, the Good Samaritan ran to the south road edge and jumped over the bridge rail,” CHP Officer Travis Garrow told KTLA sister station KSWB in San Diego. “Unfortunately, the Good Samaritan fell to the bottom of the Pine Valley Creek where he sustained fatal injuries.”

His body was found shortly after authorities arrived on scene. He has not been identified.

According to the CHP, one of the vehicles involved had a 4-month-old child inside. The child is believed to be OK.

The crash blocked at least one lane and left debris on the road.

Caltrans crews arrived to drop sand on the road to prevent other vehicles from sliding on the icy pavement.