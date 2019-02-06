× Gov. Newsom Asks State Superintendent to Examine Whether Charters Harm Public Schools

In the wake of the Los Angeles teachers strike, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has joined a push for a review of how charter schools could be causing financial problems for traditional school systems.

He has asked state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond to convene an expert panel, with a report due by July 1.

“As Governor Newsom stated in his first budget proposal, rising charter school enrollments in some urban districts are having real impacts on those districts’ ability to provide essential support and services for their students,” spokesman Brian Ferguson said in a statement.

The statement did not allude to the L.A. teachers strike, but the governor’s directive followed a resolution passed last week by the L.A. Board of Education, which called for such a study.

