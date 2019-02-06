× Homicide Detectives Investigating Fatal Stabbing in Commercial Area of Cerritos

Homicide detectives were investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred in a commercial district of Cerritos Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Deputies were called to an abandoned railway between buildings in the business park on the 16200 block of Shoemaker Avenue just before 3 p.m. regarding an assault with a deadly weapon, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

Businesses in the area include information management firm Iron Mountain, Thyssenkrupp elevators and a UPS distribution center.

Responding deputies found a man who had been stabbed multiple times, investigators said.

The victim, described only as a Latino, was pronounced dead after being taken to a nearby hospital.

Detectives believe the man was homeless and lived in a nearby encampment.

No one was in custody.

Authorities had yet to compile a description of the attacker, and no weapon was recovered from the scene, the Sheriff’s Department said.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-222-8477 or LACrimeStoppers.org.