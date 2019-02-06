Husband of West Hills Woman Fatally Struck by Foul Ball at Dodger Stadium Calls for Improved Fan Safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The husband of a woman who was fatally struck by a foul ball at Dodger Stadium last summer is calling for better netting at ball parks across the country.

Erwin Goldbloom described his wife Linda as a beautiful "people person."

The couple was celebrating their 59th wedding anniversary and Linda's 79th birthday by taking in the ball game on Aug. 25.

The Goldblooms were sitting with another couple in the lodge level near home plate.

Goldbloom remembered that it was the top of the 9th inning when San Diego Padres Franmil Reyes hit a 93 mph pitch from Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen.

"It just was one that was a real hard line drive, it came very fast, just barely cleared the screen and hit my wife in the head," Goldbloom remembered.

Linda was rushed to Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center and underwent emergency brain surgery. She died four days later surrounded by her three children and seven grandchildren, Goldbloom said.

The Dodgers said in a statement they were "deeply saddened" by the death.

Goldbloom, a long-time Dodgers fan has settled a wrongful death suit with the baseball team, which he isn't allowed to talk about.

What Goldbloom does want to talk about is how to make baseball games safer. He is calling on teams across the country to extend netting wider and higher to protect fans during games.

In the meantime, Goldbloom isn't sure he will ever return to Chavez Ravine.

“I dont even like to go to the places in the neighborhood where we used to go to the restaurants because its not the same," Goldbloom said.

