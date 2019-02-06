Icy Conditions, Crashes Shut Down Roads in Santa Clarita; CHP Urges Caution

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Officials urged motorist to take extra precaution after icy conditions led to multiple crashes on canyon roads in the Santa Clarita area early Wednesday.

One collision on Soledad Canyon Road caused a delay for rush-hour commuters, the California Highway Patrol's Newhall station said. The agency posted an image on Facebook of a badly damaged pick-up truck being towed away from the scene.

Authorities provided no further information about the circumstances of the incident but asked the public to be careful of hazards on the roads.

"Now that the rain has stopped, some commuters thought they could get back to business as usual, but they didn't take into account the cold temperatures freezing the water on the roadway." CHP said in a statement. "Whenever temperatures get near freezing, drivers need to be aware that any moisture on the roadway can turn to ice and make things very slick."

CHP issued a SigAlert on The Old Road from Weldon Canyon to Gavin Street.

