Indicted Rep. Duncan Hunter’s Campaign Reports Spending $2K at Amusement Park, Disputes Drone Charges

In the last five weeks of 2018, Rep. Duncan Hunter’s campaign reported spending hundreds of dollars at a local amusement park and made $2,000 in charges — now disputed — to a technology company that flies drones.

The spending at Belmont Park in Mission Beach and the disputed charges at ByteSignal, a Missouri-based technology company, are among $119,861 in expenditures Hunter’s campaign disclosed to the Federal Election Commission on Thursday, in a financial report covering Nov. 27 through Dec. 31. During the same weeks, the campaign reported raising $2,376.

Freshly reelected after a close contest in November, Hunter (R-Alpine) has returned to the nation’s capital to resume lawmaking as he and his wife, Margaret, his former campaign manager, fight a 60-count federal indictment stemming from their alleged personal use of more than $250,000 in campaign money from 2009 through 2016.

Personal use of campaign money is against the law, to guard against the possibility of donors gaining undue influence over lawmakers. The couple has pleaded not guilty to all counts. Hunter has called the indictment a politically motivated witch hunt and says he plans to clear himself in court.

