Jury Deliberates for 3rd Day in El Chapo Trial

Jurors are deliberating for a third day at the U.S. trial of the notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

The panel returned to work Wednesday in Brooklyn federal court.

The jurors sent the judge notes Tuesday indicating interest in the kingpin’s alleged attempts at diversifying his smuggling operation to include methamphetamine.

The defense has accused government cooperators of making him a scapegoat for their own crimes.

The 61-year-old Guzman attained near-mythical status by escaping jail twice in Mexico. He was recaptured and sent in 2017 to the United States, where he has been held in solitary confinement ever since.

He could get life in prison if convicted on multiple drug-trafficking charges.