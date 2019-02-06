× KTLA to Broadcast 10 Dodger Games During 2019 Season

Fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers will be able to watch 10 games during the upcoming baseball season on KTLA as part of a deal announced Wednesday by Spectrum Networks.

The games will take place between April 2 and June 15, the first being against rival San Francisco Giants.

They will be simulcast on SportsNet LA, and, as part of the agreement, viewers can also watch Spectrum Networks’ pregame show “Access SportsNet: Dodgers” before each game.

SportsNetLA Dodgers games simulcast on KTLA:

Tuesday, April 2, 7:10 p.m. vs. San Francisco Giants

Friday, April 12, 7:10 p.m vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Thursday, April 18, 5:10 p.m. vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Wednesday, April 24, 5:05 p.m. vs. Chicago Cubs

Saturday, April 27, 6:10 p.m. vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Saturday, May 11, 6:10 p.m. vs. Washington Nationals

Monday, May 27, 5:10 p.m. vs. New York Mets

Thursday, May 30, 7:10 p.m. vs. New York Mets

Saturday, June 1, 7:10 p.m. vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Saturday, June 15, 6:10 p.m. vs. Chicago Cubs

The Dodgers won the National League pennant last season and went on to the World Series, where they lost Game 5 to the Boston Red Sox at Dodger Stadium.