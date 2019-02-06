Man Choked by Off-Duty L.A. Firefighters, One of Whom Starred in ‘Sandlot,’ Wins $7.4M Settlement

A man who was choked unconscious on Halloween 2015 by two off-duty Los Angeles firefighters and a third man will receive $7.4 million to settle a lawsuit.

Samuel Chang’s attorney announced the deal Wednesday.

Chang was handing out Halloween candy in the Chatsworth area in 2015 when five men began chasing him. Authorities say they wrongly accused him of trying to give kids drugged candy.

Authorities say firefighter Eric Carpenter placed Chang in a chokehold for six minutes. His attorney says Chang suffered a traumatic brain injury and still has medical problems.

Carpenter, fellow firefighter Michael Vitar and a friend, Thomas Molnar, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges but served no jail time. The firefighters are still employed. The other two men weren’t criminally charged.

As a child, Vitar stared in the 1993 comedy classic “The Sandlot” as Benny “The Jet” Rodriguez. He also appeared in “D2” and “D3: The Mighty Ducks,” according to his IMDB page.

Carpenter had been hosting a Halloween party that night that was attended by his coworker Vitar and Molnar, his neighbor, prosecutors previously said.

Chang, meanwhile, went to the area to visit his grandmother and was handling out candy to children as he walked down the street, officials said.

Although prosecutors said the men chased Chang down and jumped him, Carpenter’s attorney alleged Cheng had been escorted away from Carpenter’s property and incited the confrontation by returning.

All five men maintained their innocence and the settlement doesn’t acknowledge any wrongdoing.

KTLA’s Erika Martin contributed to this report.