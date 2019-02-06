Man Convicted of Raping, Killing 20-Year-Old Woman Found in Shopping Cart Near His Central L.A. Apartment

A 27-year-old man was found guilty Wednesday in the 2017 rape and strangulation death of a woman whose body was later found discarded in a shopping cart near his Harvard Heights apartment, prosecutors said.

Rene Rolando Ailon was convicted of first-degree murder and forcible rape after jurors deliberated for less than a day, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s officials said in a news release.

Maylin Zulian Fuentes-Sanabria had gone to Ailon’s apartment in the 1500 block of South Gramercy Place on May 13, 2017.

After raping and strangling the woman to death, Ailon went to work and left her body in his apartment for 24 hours, the DA’s office said.

The defendant eventually wrapped her corpse in a blanket and left it in a shopping cart found several blocks away from his apartment, prosecutors said.

Fuentes-Sanabria was 20-year-old Latina, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Officials said DNA evidence and phone records implicated Ailon in her killing.

Ailon is expected to be sentenced on Feb. 22, when he will face a maximum penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole, prosecutors said.