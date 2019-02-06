Man Found Guilty for Role in Murder of Woman Found in Gorman Area in 2016

A man was found guilty of killing a woman whose three kids were later kidnapped and found in New Mexico, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Alex Valdez, 31, was accused of killing Kimberly Harvill just days after she witnessed a shooting in Fresno involving him and another man, 29-year-old Joshua Robertson, prosecutors said.

Harvill’s body was found in August 2016 in a remote area of Gorman.

Robertson and the victim’s half-sister, 24-year-old Brittney Sue Humphrey, kidnapped Harvill’s children aged 2, 3, and 5, after her murder, prosecutors said. The children were later found abandoned in a New Mexico motel.

Humphrey and Robertson were later arrested in Colorado. Valdez was arrested in Fresno.

In January, Robertson pleaded no contest to first degree murder, three counts of kidnapping, two counts of an unrelated arson, and possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of flammable material. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Humphrey pleaded no contest to three counts of kidnapping and was sentenced to 13 years in prison in September 2017.

A jury deliberated for less than a day before finding Valdez guilt of one count of first degree murder. Sentencing is set for March 1, where he could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.