Multivehicle Crash Closes 605 Freeway in Baldwin Park Area; Traffic Backed up for Miles

A collision involving three vehicles shut down the 605 Freeway in the Baldwin Park area, causing a miles-long traffic backup in both directions early Wednesday.

The California Highway Patrol announced a SigAlert around 5:30 a.m. The northbound and southbound lanes just south of the 10 Freeway were blocked. The northbound lanes reopened just before 6 a.m., Sky5 footage shows.

What appeared to be a Jeep apparently went over the barrier into the southbound side and crashed head-on into a sedan. Video shows the Jeep on its side as officers responded to the scene. A third vehicle on the northbound side of the freeway also appeared to have been involved in the crash and was facing surface streets.

Officials have not released any details about possible injuries.

