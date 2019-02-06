Mystery Surrounds Yorba Linda Plane Crash That Killed 5 as Questions Are Raised About Pilot’s Background

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was a few hours before the Super Bowl on Sunday afternoon, and residents in one Yorba Linda neighborhood were preparing for parties.

Shortly before 2 p.m., neighbors heard a horrifying noise. Seconds later, a plane plummeted to the ground, slamming into a home and killing everyone inside.

Three days after the crash, authorities are still searching for the cause of the disaster, in which the plane seemingly broke apart in midair.

In recent days, questions have been raised about the background of the pilot, who also was killed.

