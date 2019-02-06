× NorCal Man Convicted of Fatally Punching 85-Year-Old at Gas Station

A Northern California man has been convicted of fatally punching an 85-year-old man because he parked too close to his car at a gas station.

The Sacramento Bee reports a jury on Tuesday found 21-year-old Larry Ray Richey, of Rio Linda, guilty of felony elder abuse and battery causing great bodily injury for the punch he delivered in the Dec. 12, 2016, attack on Lawrence Windham.

Prosecutors say Windham was pumping gas when Richey struck him, breaking his jaw in two places. Windham refused treatment, saying he was on his way to a doctor’s appointment. He died later that evening.

The newspaper reports Richey broke down in tears after the verdict was read, burying his face in his hands. Richey faces up to 10 years in state prison.