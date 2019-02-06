Post-State of the Union Address With Political Analyst Dan Schnur
-
State of the Union Will Not Take Place Tuesday, Pelosi Aide Says
-
Trump Says He’ll Give State of the Union After Shutdown Ends in Concession to Pelosi
-
Undocumented Worker Fired From Trump’s New Jersey Golf Club Invited to State of the Union
-
Stacey Abrams Condemns Shutdown ‘Stunt’ During Democrats’ Response to State of the Union Address
-
Trump Denies Pelosi Military Plane for Planned Trip to Afghanistan After Speaker Asks for Delay of State of the Union Address
-
-
Speaker Pelosi’s Applause During Trump’s State of the Union Makes Headlines
-
Despite Pelosi’s Request for Delay, Trump Moving Ahead With Plans for State of the Union on Jan. 29
-
Trump Expected to Call for Unity, Cooperation in State of the Union Address
-
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez Invites Activist Who Confronted Jeff Flake Over Kavanaugh Nomination to State of the Union
-
President Trump Calls on Divided Congress to End ‘Stalemate’ in State of the Union Address
-
-
Democratic Women Don White by the Dozens for President Trump’s SOTU Address
-
Trump Postpones State of the Union, Ending Weeklong Showdown With Pelosi
-
‘Choosing Greatness’ Official Theme of Trump’s Upcoming State of the Union