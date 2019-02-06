Rock Slide Traps Vehicle in Castaic Area; Motorist Gets Out Without Injuries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Crews cleared a roadway in the Castaic area early Monday after a rock slide trapped a vehicle the night before.

The California Highway Patrol received reports of a vehicle trapped in a mudslide on Lake Hughes about 10 miles east of Castaic, Officer Orlando Cisneros said.

Officers found the car unoccupied. They later learned that the motorist walked away from the scene without any injuries, Cisneros said.

Video from the scene shows a section of the hill side that had come down on the road, creating a mound of rock and debris. Crews managed to pull the car out of the rubble.

Officials shut down Lake Hughes Road near Warm Springs road and reopened it around 6 a.m.

A worker in the area said slides happen often and that recent storms have saturated the hills there.

Authorities provided no further information.