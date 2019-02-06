San Diego City Council Repeals Law Prohibiting People From Sleeping in Vehicles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The San Diego City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to repeal a 35-year-old law that has made it illegal for people to live inside vehicles.

Supporters of the repeal say they hope it will be a key step toward ending the local criminalization of homelessness.

“It’s in line with a number of other policy objectives we’ve been trying to move through our legislative pipeline,” said Councilman Chris Ward, referring to safe parking lots, storage facilities and temporary shelters the city has created recently for the homeless.

Ward said the city needs to do much more to provide permanent housing for homeless people, but that allowing them to live in their cars is a reasonable stopgap measure.

