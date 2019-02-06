× Southern California Could See a Wildflower Super Bloom — if It Keeps Raining

This year should be a great one for California’s wildflowers, after a year of drought followed by substantial rain in recent months.

But will it be a “super bloom”? Experts say it’s too early to tell.

“It’s got to rain a lot more if we’re going to see the super-type bloom,” said Richard Minnich, a professor in UC Riverside’s earth and planetary sciences department. “It’s going to be good either way.”

Great blooms happen when there’s a wet year after a bad drought — and that’s what’s happening now, he said.

