The Gateway a New Low Income Housing Facility

Gayle Anderson was live with Thomas Safran & Associates for the official grand opening and public unveiling of The Gateway at Willowbrook at 11740 Bandera Street, Los Angeles, CA 90059. There will be tours of The Gateway at Willowbrook at the grand opening as well as a presentation with remarks by Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, Tom Safran, and other invited, distinguished guests.

Striving to provide housing for seniors and curb homelessness in Los Angeles County, Thomas Safran & Associates (TSA), a leader in developing and managing high-quality affordable housing communities, and Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas have completed a new development designed to accommodate seniors aged 62 and above. The development also includes thebrand-new 8,000 square foot Willowbrook Los Angeles County Public Library. Also within walking distance are the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital and the Willowbrook-Rosa Parks Station. Andrew Gross, President of Thomas Safran & Associates Development, remarked, “This project truly serves as a new gateway into the neighborhood of Willowbrook, providing much needed affordable housing – and public gathering space – supporting the entire community.”

Located in Willowbrook, TSA and the Los Angeles Community Development Commission have invested over two years and $44 million in the development of The Gateway at Willowbrook. The 105-unit affordable living development features one and two-bedroom units. Twenty-two units are reserved for formerly homeless individuals. Each non-smoking unit features new wall-to-wall carpeting, vinyl flooring and a modern kitchen, complete with appliances. The property is beautifully landscaped with an outdoor barbeque area and seating. Residents may enjoy a spacious community room, computer room, state-of-the-art fitness center, laundry facilities, and a secured entry with intercom. Community movie nights, arts and crafts, bingo, monthly birthday parties, and more are provided by the onsite management staff. First-rate amenities and vital community services are provided along with a lower-than-market rent for its senior residents. Rents range from $864 to $1,126 per month. Residents may use Housing Choice (Section 8) vouchers.

About Thomas Safran & Associates:

Thomas Safran & Associates has built over 6,000 units of rental housing in California, and has been dedicated for more than 40 years to enhancing the world in which we live and enriching the lives of its residents. TSA has received such distinguished awards as the Golden Nugget Award for best mixed use and affordable housing; Lieutenant Governor Commendation for outstanding service in the public interest; Southern California Association of Non-Profit Housing award, recognizing TSA for Project of the Year; Urban Environmental Design award for TSA’s housing project design; and commendations from the California State Assembly and the State of California Senate, among many more.

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com