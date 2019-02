Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two Torrance siblings last year were both diagnosed with malignant brain tumors just weeks apart -- the first known case of siblings diagnosed with this type of brain cancer with no genetic predisposition.

Kalea and Noah Avery are now being treated at Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Doctors said Noah's cancer is remission, and Kalea is not far behind.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with medical expenses.

Kareen Wynter reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on Feb. 6, 2019.