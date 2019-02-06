Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Him and Her With Lifestyle Expert Alison Deyette

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lifestyle Expert Alison Deyette shared suggestions for Valentine's Day gifts for her and him. For more info on everything featured in the segment and on lifestyle expert Alison Deyette, visit her website. You can also follow her on social media @alisondeyette.

California Pizza Kitchen – special heart-shaped pizzas from February 13-17 & CPK Sweet Heart Deal prix fixe menu.

Box Fox - Your go-to gifting box to turn up the romance or something sweet for your forever galentines or your newest date.

Man Crates - Gifting destination where you’ll find themed assortments of carefully-curated, high-quality goods for every type of man in your life.

Beard Care Gang - Accessories, products and kits for the best beard care.

Essie - First ever Valentine's Day nail collection from the brand in artistically designed bottles. Find the collection at beauty stores and pharmacies nationwide.

Bloomingdale's - For an assortment of Valentine's Day themed gifts and heart inspired accessories, clothes, food and home items