Officials closed one lane and an offramp on State Route 134 in Glendale due to police activity early Wednesday.

CHP blocked the No. 4 lane and the Harvey Drive offramp on the westbound 134.

Sky5 footage shows patrol vehicles near a possible body covered on the side of the freeway.

The SigAlert was expected to last through around 6:45 a.m.

^SIGALERT IN GLENDALE: W/B SR-134 JUST EAST OF HARVEY DRIVE, #4 LANE AND HARVEY DR. OFF RAMP WILL BE BLOCKED FOR 2 HOURS DUE TO POLICE ACTIVITY. — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) February 6, 2019