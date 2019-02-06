× With L.A. Rain and Bay Area Snow, Hope Rises for Rare Wet Winter

Snow-capped mountains are pretty typical in California — just not the peaks that got dusted this week.

A series of storms has brought a rare wet winter to the state, sending snow levels plunging and creating some surreal scenes Californians won’t soon forget: Blankets of white covering vineyards in Napa Valley. Plows clearing Highway 17 between Santa Cruz and San Jose. Peaks in the San Francisco Bay Area with an alpine feel. Even San Francisco’s Twin Peaks got a light dusting.

The conditions highlight a season of storms that have left their mark from the Sierra Nevada range, from which one-third of California’s water supply originates, to Los Angeles, which has endured six dry winters out of its last seven. It’s a welcome turn of events for a state that is still recovering from severe drought.

By Tuesday, it was almost becoming too much of a good thing.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.