Woman Involved in Chain-Reaction Crash Caused by Allegedly Intoxicated Pursuit Driver in Huntington Park Speaks Out

A woman who was in one of the cars swept up in a multivehicle crash caused by a driver fleeing law enforcement after he ran his last in a series of red lights says she was left injured and her car was totaled. Because the driver didn't have insurance and she and her husband only have liability insurance, the family's out thousands of dollars and without a car, she said.

A coworker has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help the family recover their losses.

Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Feb. 6, 2019.