19-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck by Metrolink Train in El Monte

A 19-year-old man was fatally struck by a Metrolink train in El Monte on Thursday morning, according to police.

The victim was hit while walking near the Metrolink railroad crossing located at Cogwell Road and Lansdale Avenue, police said. He has not been identified by authorities.

He “had walked past the lowered and functioning railroad crossing arms and lights” just before the deadly crash, according to a news release from police. He was wearing headphones and “did not appear to hear or see the approaching train,” the release states.

Police have said that the train did activate its safety horn and no other injuries were reported.

All other rail services in the area were restored as soon as possible, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police at 626-258-8635 while anonymous tips can be submitted to tips@empd.org.