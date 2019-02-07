× 2 Men Found Dead in Glendale After Suspected Murder-Suicide Are Identified as Twin Brothers

Authorities have identified twin brothers found dead in Glendale on Wednesday in what police believe was a murder-suicide.

The deaths of Carl Ora Cervantes and David Cirilo Cervantes, 60, were reported within 40 minutes of each other, according to the Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office.

David Cervantes was the first to be found after officers with the Glendale Police Department responded to a call about an injured person at a condominium in the 50 block of Northwoods Lane around 3:30 a.m. He was found dead inside.

An official cause of death has not been determined pending an autopsy, authorities said.

