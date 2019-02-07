6-Month-Old Boy Still Missing After Parents Are Arrested: Culver City Police

The Culver City Police Department is reaching out for the public’s help in finding a 6-month-old boy who was last seen on New Year’s Eve with his parents, who have since been arrested.

Jacsun Manson was reported missing to police and the Los Angeles County Department of Child and Family Services on Jan. 25 but was last seen by witnesses on Dec. 31, according to the Culver City Police Department. His parents, Adam Manson and Kiana Williams, were not with him when they were arrested.

In a news release, police did not say exactly when Manson and Williams were taken into custody or what crimes they are suspected of. Manson also goes be the aliases Adam Owens and Adam Jackson.

The couple was seen with Jacsun inside a stolen a blue 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser that’s missing a bumper and has likely had its license plates removed, according to police.

The family is believed to frequent the area of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard in Hyde Park, police said.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has described the infant has weighing about 20 pounds, standing 1 foot, 6 inches tall and having brown hair and brown eyes.

Police have still not found the PT Cruiser.

Friends and relatives of Jacsun have been interviewed by police as the investigation into his disappearance continues.

Anyone with information about the infant’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Raya at 310-253-6318. During non-business hours, the watch commander can be reached at 310-253-6202.