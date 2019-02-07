After two nights of simulating explosions and landing military aircraft on the streets of central Los Angeles, the U.S. Army headed to Long Beach Wednesday as it continued its weeklong urban training for special operations forces. Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Feb. 6, 2019.
Army Heads to Long Beach for 3rd Night of Urban Training in L.A. Area
-
Army Conducting Training in L.A., Long Beach Through Friday
-
These Are the 4 Americans Killed in Suicide Bombing in Syria, Believed to Be an ISIS Attack
-
24-Year-Old Man Killed, Female Bystander Injured in Long Beach Shooting
-
Anaheim Woman Fatally Shot in Long Beach
-
U.S. Returns 3 Disputed Bells Taken from Philippines in 1901 War
-
-
Pentagon Identifies 3 of 4 Americans Killed in Syria Suicide Bomb Attack
-
Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan Working on Streamlining Spending as He Faces Close Scrutiny
-
Woman Killed, Husband Hospitalized After Fire Erupts at Long Beach Apartment Complex
-
79-Year-Old Man Struck, Dragged in Long Beach Fatal Hit-and-Run; Police Look for Van
-
‘Little Clear Progress’ in Afghanistan War, New Pentagon Assessment Finds
-
-
Man Sues L.A. County, City of Long Beach After Mother Dies in Custody
-
Soldier’s Father Raises Money to Bring His Son Home to Sacramento for Christmas
-
Video Shows 84-Year-Old Alzheimer’s Patient Dumped by Hospital Outside Locked Care Facility in Long Beach, Daughter Says