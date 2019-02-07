Army Heads to Long Beach for 3rd Night of Urban Training in L.A. Area

February 7, 2019

After two nights of simulating explosions and landing military aircraft on the streets of central Los Angeles, the U.S. Army headed to Long Beach Wednesday as it continued its weeklong urban training for special operations forces. Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Feb. 6, 2019.

