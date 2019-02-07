× At Law Enforcement Meet, LAPD Chief Defends Metro Division’s Controversial Stops of Black Drivers

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore defended his elite Metropolitan Division officers at a law enforcement conference Thursday, saying they were not engaged in racial profiling despite a Times investigation showing that they pulled over a disproportionate number of black drivers.

He also said he will meet with community leaders, some of whom have called for Metro to pull out of South Los Angeles, to reassure them that officers are abiding by the Constitution and that the LAPD is committed to youth programs and other ways of preventing crime.

“There is a conversation … that the current presentation of data we are talking about is having a terribly corrosive effect on people of color, particularly African Americans, and that concerns me as a chief,” Moore said during an address to law enforcement leaders at the Los Angeles event.

Moore’s remarks came a day after Mayor Eric Garcetti ordered the LAPD to scale back on vehicle stops and prioritize other crime-fighting methods that will help build community trust.

