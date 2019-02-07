Brothers, Married Couple Meet for 1st Time After Both Pairs Participated in Life-Changing Kidney Exchange in Loma Linda

Posted 11:58 PM, February 7, 2019

A pair of brothers and a married couple started as strangers but are connected for life after participating in a paired kidney exchange in December. They met in person for the first time last month, and sat down with KTLA to talk about the experience on Thursday. Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Feb. 7, 2019.