Cat Found Nearly Frozen Makes ‘Amazing’ Recovery at Montana Animal Clinic

A cat that appeared to be frozen solid somehow recovered after being treated at a Montana animal clinic.

“Fluffy” was brought in after some clients found their injured cat buried in snow, The Animal Clinic of Kalispell posted on its Facebook page Tuesday.

“They brought her to us essentially frozen and unresponsive. Her temperature was very low but after many hours she recovered and is now completely normal,” the post read.

The animal clinic posted before and after pictures of Fluffy’s unexpected recovery with this final sentence: “Fluffy is amazing!”