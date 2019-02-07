Cold Snap Brings Freezing Temps to Parts of SoCal; More Rain, Snow Expected Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From the Bay Area to Los Angeles, it was a day to gaze upon snow-capped peaks; acknowledge that yes, California does have a winter; and share a photo or two on social media.

But don’t expect the alpine glory — caused by a series of cold storms that dropped snow levels dramatically — to disappear immediately.

Wet weather will kick back up again Friday for large swaths of the state, which could bring hazardous conditions for drivers. The National Weather Service said two new low pressure systems would be coming from the Arctic and slamming the Sierra Nevada with low temperatures and snow this weekend.

“Temperatures are going to be pretty cold, so there’s a pretty good shot we’ll see some snow affecting the I-5 corridor Friday night into Saturday,” said Curt Kaplan, a meteorologist with the weather service in Oxnard.

A dry and cold air mass is in place over SW California. A Freeze Warning has been issued for the Central Coast, Santa Ynez Valley and Ojai Valley. Lows 29-32 degrees expected. Cover or bring plants inside. Pets should be kept indoors as well. #CAwx #Socal pic.twitter.com/lr105sBMaC — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 7, 2019