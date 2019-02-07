× Customers Flee Glassell Park Goodwill Over Concern for Noxious Smell, But No Hazardous Substance Found: LAFD

A Goodwill Store & Donation Center in Glassell Park was evacuated on Thursday after customers and employees became concerned about a smell that caused a hazardous material team to respond.

The nuisance smell was reported just after 1 p.m. at the nonprofit’s location at 3150 N. San Fernando Road, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.

Before fire officials could arrive on scene, both the shoppers and workers at the store had removed themselves from the building. Firefighters later went through the store to confirm no one was left inside, LAFD said.

Six people with various minor complaints were medically evaluated, but each declined to be transported for further medical attention, officials said.

Firefighters and hazmat specialists combed through the premises in search of the smell’s origin but “found no verified product to cause the nuisance smell,” according to LAFD’s final update on the incident.

A total of 38 firefighters responded to the incident. They said they would remain on scene “an unspecified length of time” until the building was released to management.