Diva Defined: Dawn Lyen Gardner

Queen Sugar actress Dawn Lyen-Gardener sits down with legendary diva Sheryl Lee Ralph to talk about Dawn’s role on the hit OWN show. Dawn talks about the importance of the show in the current race and economic climate in America, and reveals what it is like to work with the other actors on Queen Sugar. Dawn also reveals, for the first time, a very personal family struggle.

