Downtown L.A. Typhus Outbreak May Force Removal of All Carpets at City Hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

All carpets at Los Angeles City Hall may need to be replaced amid a Typhus outbreak that may have infected one city employee while at work, according to a motion filed by Council President Herb Wesson on Wednesday.

Wesson first became aware of a vermin issue in November 2018, contacted pest control experts and removed all his office's carpets, according to the motion.

The motion reported cleanup issues and a noticeable increase in rodents in the area, which could have contributed to the outbreak.

The California Department of Public Health first reported a Typhus outbreak in downtown Los Angeles in October 2018, saying that four people had been infected, and that the number was expected to rise.

Typhus is a deadly bacterial disease typically spread by fleas that have been infected by rodents.

Symptoms include high fever, chills, headaches, muscle aches, rashes, and in some severe cases, internal bleeding, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Wesson's motion asks for a report on the scope of vermin and pest control issues at City Hall, and instructs city staff to report back with a cost estimate for removing all carpets in the building and an assessment of all live plants in any city building.

Mayor Eric Garcetti's office issued a statement saying that multiple city departments began a coordinated effort to improve cleanliness in Civic Center last fall.

"In addition to increased trash collection and cleanings, aggressive action has been taken to address pests both in the buildings and in the surrounding outside areas," the statement said.

Typhus is transmitted through the bite of an infected flea and does not travel from person to person, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.