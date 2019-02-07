Driver Arrested After Allegedly Ramming Stolen Audi Into Pomona Patrol Vehicle Several Times

A driver was arrested Wednesday after allegedly ramming a stolen Audi into a Pomona police vehicle and the front of a parking stall several times, officials said.

After receiving information about a stolen vehicle, responding officers spotted the Audi A3 parked in a business parking lot at 1560 E. Mission Blvd.

One of the officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver put the car in reverse and rammed the patrol vehicle and the parking stall several times, police said in a news release.

The driver also crashed into other vehicles parked in adjacent parking stalls.

Police said the driver held his female passenger in the car “against her will,” and didn’t allow her to get out.

“The wall eventually caved and the driver was able to drive through and flee on foot,” police said in the news release.

The driver was quickly taken into custody before he could run away.

He was arrested and booked on suspicion of assault on an officer, false imprisonment, auto theft and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Police did not release the suspect’s name or any other descriptive information about him.

Officials admitted in the news release that it was because of “great restraint” that they managed to resolve the incident with no injuries and no use of force.