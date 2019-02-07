× Fullerton Man Gets 5 Months Probation for Stalking Rihanna After Breaking Into Singer’s Hollywood Hills Home

A Fullerton man was sentenced to five months probation after pleading no contest to stalking Rihanna in connection with a May incident.

Eduardo Leon, 27, entered his plea to counts of stalking and vandalism, as well as a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest after he broke into the singer’s Hollywood Hills home on May 9.

Leon was also placed on GPS monitoring for 90 days and must undergo mental health and drug treatment, the DA’s office reported. He was ordered to stay away from Rihanna for 10 years and is not allowed to use social media during his probation. He could face up to four years and eight months in prison if he violates the terms of his probation.

Leon hopped a fence and went into Rihanna’s home while the singer wasn’t there and spent about 12 hours inside, officials said.

He was discovered the following day by Rihanna’s assistant and was arrested.

The incident was investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department.