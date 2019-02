Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Celebrity Trainer Erin Oprea joined us live with 4 minute workouts to get you red carpet ready. Oprea is the go-to personal trainer for Country music’s fittest stars. For more info on Erin and her book “The 4x4 Diet, 4 Food, 4 Minute Workouts, 4 Weeks to the Body You Want. It’s available on Amazon. You can also go to Erin’s website or follow her on social media